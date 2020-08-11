Artsakh reports no new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported no new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration.

The nationwide infection tally stands at 251.

4 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 231, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, pointing out the Ministry of Health.

The variety of active cases is 19.

An overall of 44 individuals are presently separated in Artsakh.

Two coronavirus clients remain in major condition, while 4 others remain in moderate condition.

As lots of as 7,254 tests have actually been carried out given that the illness break out.