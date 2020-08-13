Artsakh reports no new coronavirus cases for third day in a row – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported no new coronavirus infections on Thursday for the third day in a row.

The nationwide infection tally stands at 251.

4 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 235, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, pointing out the Ministry of Health.

The variety of active cases is 15.

Some 39 individuals are presently separated in Artsakh.

Two coronavirus clients are in major condition, while 4 others are in moderate condition.

As lots of as 7,575 tests have actually been carried out given that the illness break out.