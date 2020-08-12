Artsakh reports no new coronavirus cases for second day in a row – Panorama

Artsakh has reported no new coronavirus infections on Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The national virus tally stands at 251.

A total of 231 patients have beaten COVID-19 so far, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases is 19.

Some 42 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

Three coronavirus patients are in serious condition, while four others are in moderate condition.

As many as 7,418 tests have been performed since the disease outbreak.