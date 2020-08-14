Artsakh reports no new coronavirus cases for fourth day in a row – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported no new coronavirus infections on Friday for the fourth day in a row.

The nationwide infection tally stands at 251.

One more client has actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 236, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, pointing out the Ministry of Health.

The variety of active cases is 14.

Some 35 individuals are presently separated in Artsakh.

Two coronavirus clients are in severe condition, while 4 others are in moderate condition.

As lots of as 7,712 tests have actually been carried out given that the illness break out.