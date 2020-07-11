Artsakh reports more than 150 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the past week – Panorama

Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact around 150 times in the past week, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

In the period from July 5 to 11, the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1,800 shots towards the Armenian defense positions from firearms of different calibers, the source said.

The Defense Army’s frontline troops maintain the ceasefire regimen and continue steadily to confidently fulfill their combat duties.