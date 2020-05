Artsakh has actually reported 4 brand-new cases of Covid-19 after getting the examination outcomes of 56 examples sent out toArmenia The nationwide coronavirus tally currently stands at 38.

The 4 contaminated individuals are connected to the verified cases in Shahumyan area, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, pointing out the nation’s Ministry ofHealth 4 people have actually been separated.

As lots of as 789 examinations have actually been done until now, the ministry claimed.