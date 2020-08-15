Artsakh reports more ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan over past week – Panorama

The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact around 300 times over the past week.

In the duration from 9 to 15 August, the enemy fired more than 6,000 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions from guns of various qualities, the Artsakh Defense Ministry stated in a declaration on Saturday.

The Defense Army’s frontline soldiers took vindictive actions to reduce the enemy and took required steps for the trusted security of their fight positions, the declaration stated.

The Azerbaijani forces had actually breached the ceasefire more than 300 times in the previous week, launching almost 2,800 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions.