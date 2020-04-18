Artsakh reports more Azerbaijani ceasefire violations this week – Panorama

Azerbaijani navy breached the ceasefire alongside the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact round 190 instances up to now week. In the interval from April 12 to 18, the adversary fired more than 1,800 photographs in direction of the Armenian protection positions from firearms of various calibers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Army’s frontline troops absolutely management the state of affairs on the frontline and proceed confidently implementing their fight duties, the supply added.

To remind, Artsakh reported 120 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations within the earlier week.