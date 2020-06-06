Artsakh reports more Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the past week – Panorama

Azerbaijani navy breached the ceasefire alongside the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact round 100 instances in the past week, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

In the interval from May 31 to June 6, the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1,000 pictures in the direction of the Armenian protection positions from firearms of various calibers, the supply stated.

The Defense Army’s frontline troops keep the ceasefire regime and proceed to confidently fulfill their fight duties.

To remind, the Azerbaijani forces fired 600 pictures towards the Artsakh protection positions in the earlier week.