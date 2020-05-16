Artsakh reports around 120 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the past week – Panorama

Azerbaijani army breached the ceasefire alongside the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact around 120 occasions in the past week. In the interval from May 10 to 16, the adversary fired greater than 1,500 pictures in direction of the Armenian protection positions from firearms of various calibers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Army’s frontline troops proceed controlling the operative-tactical scenario at the frontline and proceed the dependable safety of fight positions, the supply mentioned.