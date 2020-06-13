Artsakh reports 900 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the past week – Panorama

Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact around 95 times in the past week, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported on Saturday. In the period from June 7 to 13, the Azerbaijani forces fired more around 900 shots towards the Armenian defense positions from firearms of different calibers, the source said.

“The Defense Army’s frontline troops adhere to the ceasefire regimen and

continue to confidently fulfill their combat tasks,” the source said.

To remind, the Azerbaijani forces fired 1,000 shots toward the Artsakh defense positions in the previous week.