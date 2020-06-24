Artsakh reports 7 fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 7 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 110 on Wednesday, June 24.

Five of them are residents of Stepanakert, which includes emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot in the united states. The contacts of the confirmed cases are being identified, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

The other two infected citizens are among contacts of the confirmed cases in the village of Getavan.

12 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total amount of recoveries now standing at 77.

Some 68 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

According to the ministry, as many as 1,724 tests have been performed since the illness outbreak.