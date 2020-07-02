Artsakh reports 6 fresh Covid-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 6 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 125 at the time of Thursday, July 2.

The infected persons are from the towns of Stepanakert and Shushi, which have emerged as new coronavirus hotspots, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

Contact tracing is underway, the foundation said.

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries stands at 101.

Some 70 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 1,982 tests have been performed since the infection outbreak, the ministry said.