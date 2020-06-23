Artsakh reports 6 fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 6 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour interval, bringing the nationwide tally to 103 on Tuesday, June 23.

Five of them are residents of Stepanakert, who had been remoted earlier than testing optimistic for the illness, whereas the sixth particular person is amongst contacts of the confirmed cases within the village of Getavan.

A complete of 65 sufferers have recovered from COVID-19 within the nation, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

Some 74 residents are at present remoted in Artsakh.

As many as 1,688 assessments have been carried out because the illness outbreak, the ministry stated.