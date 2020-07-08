Artsakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 5 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 141 at the time of Wednesday, July 8.

The infected persons are from the city of Stepanakert, the place where a new coronavirus hotspot has emerged, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

One more patient has recovered from COVID-19 with the total amount of recoveries now standing at 112.

One coronavirus patient with double pneumonia remains in serious condition. Two patients come in moderate condition.

Some 91 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 2,437 tests have now been performed because the disease outbreak, the ministry said.