Artsakh reports 5 new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nationwide tally to 64 on Tuesday, June 9.

One of the contaminated individuals is an Artsakh citizen who has returned dwelling from Russia and has been remoted upon his arrival, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

The different 4 residents are relations of the lately confirmed cases, the well being authorities mentioned.

10 extra individuals have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 41.

A complete of 77 residents are presently remoted in Artsakh.

So far, 1,192 samples have been despatched to Armenia for testing.