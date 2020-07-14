Artsakh reports 5 fresh COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 5 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 153 as of Tuesday, July 14.

All new cases have been identified in the city of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

4 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 124.

Two coronavirus patients are in serious condition, while another patient is in moderate condition.

Some 79 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 3,079 tests have been performed since the disease outbreak, the ministry said.