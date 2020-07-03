Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 4 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 129 at the time of Friday, July 3.

The infected persons are from the town of Stepanakert, the place where a new coronavirus hotspot has emerged, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

Contact tracing is underway, the source said.

One of the coronavirus patients, who has underlying health conditions, is in serious condition after developing double pneumonia.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 101.

Some 85 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 2,014 tests have been performed since the infection outbreak, the ministry said.