Artsakh has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 68 on Thursday, June 11.

The contacts of the new cases are being identified, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

An overall total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease in the united kingdom.

Some 79 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

So far, 1,224 samples have been provided for Armenia for testing.