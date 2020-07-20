Artsakh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 3 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 171 by Monday, July 20.

The new cases have been identified in the administrative centre city of Stepanakert and the town of Martakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

10 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 144.

Some 56 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 3,796 tests have now been performed because the disease outbreak, the ministry said.