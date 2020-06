Artsakh has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nationwide tally to 57 on Wednesday, June 3.

The contaminated individuals have arrived from Russia and have instantly been remoted, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

26 individuals have already recovered from the illness. A complete of 98 residents are presently remoted, the ministry mentioned.

As many as 984 exams have been carried out to this point, it added.