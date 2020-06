Three more sufferers have recovered from the coronavirus an infection in Artsakh, bringing the overall variety of recoveries to 31, the Ministry of Health reports.

The nation has confirmed a complete of 57 circumstances of Covid-19 thus far. 26 sufferers present process remedy are in passable situation.

Overall, 69 residents are remoted in Artsakh.

As many as 1,131 checks have been carried out, the ministry says.