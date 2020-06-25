Artsakh reports 3 fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 3 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour interval, bringing the nationwide tally to 113 on Thursday, June 25.

One of them is a resident of Charektar neighborhood in Shahumyan area, which has emerged as a brand new coronavirus hotspot, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

The different two contaminated residents are amongst contacts of the confirmed cases within the village of Getavan.

Overall, 77 sufferers have recovered from the illness.

Some 65 residents are presently remoted in Artsakh.

According to the ministry, as many as 1,763 exams have been carried out because the illness outbreak.