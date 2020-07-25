Artsakh reports 260 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the past week – Panorama

Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact around 260 times in the past week, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

In the duration from July 18-25, the Azerbaijani forces fired more than 2,300 shots towards the Armenian defense positions from guns of various qualities, the source stated.

The Defense Army’s frontline soldiers control the personnel tactical scenario on the frontline and continue to with confidence meet their fight responsibilities.

To remind, the Azerbaijani forces fired 6000 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions in the previous week.