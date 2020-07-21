Artsakh reports 2 new COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 2 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 173 at the time of Tuesday, July 21.

The new cases have been identified in the main city city of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

An overall total of 144 patients have beaten COVID-19 in the country.

Some 66 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 3,940 tests have been performed since the infection outbreak, the ministry said.