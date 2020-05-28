Artsakh reports 11 new coronavirus recoveries – Panorama

A complete of 11 coronavirus sufferers have recovered in Artsakh, bringing the entire variety of recoveries to 25, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh reports.

The sufferers have been receiving therapy on the Shushi Regional Medical Unit. The check samples have been taken from them, in addition to those that had come into contact with confirmed instances by specialists from the Epidemiology and Hygiene Center SNCO of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

So far, Artsakh has reported 38 instances of Covid-19.

The remaining 13 sufferers are in passable situation and stay beneath medical supervision.