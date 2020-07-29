Artsakh reports 11 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 228 – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 11 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 228 as of Wednesday, July 29.

The new cases have been identified in Stepanakert, Martakert and Aygestan, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

8 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 162.

The number of active cases is 65.

Some 121 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 5,201 tests have been performed since the disease outbreak, the ministry said.