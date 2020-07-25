Artsakh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported 10 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 203 since Saturday, July 25.

Nine cases have actually been recognized in the capital city of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, including the clients are member of the family and contacts from the formerly verifiedcases One case has actually been discovered at the nation’s border check point.

An overall of 148 have actually recuperated from COVID-19 in the nation. Some 98 residents are presently separated in Artsakh, while the active cases are 104.

As numerous as 4, 521 tests have actually been carried out because the illness break out, the ministry stated.