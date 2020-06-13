Artsakh reports 10 new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has registered 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 78 on Saturday, June 13, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports. Three of the infected folks are residents of capital Stepanakert. One of these has came back home from Armenia and tested positive for herpes, while the two other patents are from the circle of contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The other seven citizens are residents of Hadrut communities that were placed in lockdown following an infection outbreak after having a funeral service.

11 more individuals have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 54. A total of 91 citizens are currently isolated in Artsakh. To date, 1,284 samples have now been sent to Armenia for testing.