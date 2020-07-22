Artsakh reports 10 new coronavirus cases on July 22 – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported 10 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration. Four clients are from Martakert and are relative that had actually been encouraged to self- isolate. Two new cases originate from Askeran town who returned from Armenia and the tests carried out at the border check- point were favorable. The other cases were verified with Stepanakert locals who had actually been amongst the contacts of the formerly verified case.

As Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, since Wednesday, 2 July, 183 cases of COVID-19 have actually been verified in the nation and 144 have actually recuperated from the illness.

The overall variety of active cases is 39, the source stated, including some 80 residents are presently separated in Artsakh.