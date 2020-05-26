Artsakh president unveils new cabinet’s structure – Armenian News

The newly elected president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday introduced structural adjustments within the nation’s authorities as he met with the incumbent government officers to conduct an prolonged working session.

Arayik Harutyunyan mentioned that the new cupboard shall be composed of 13 ministries and eight different companies, together with:

Minister of State;

Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing;

Ministry of Healthcare;

Ministry of Justice;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Ministry of Agriculture;

Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures;

Ministry of Education, Science and Culture;

Ministry of Defense;

Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism;

Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development;

Ministry of Municipal Engineering;

Ministry of Finance;

National Security Service;State Service of Emergency Situations;

Nature Protection Committee;

Cadastre and State Property Management Committee;

Committee on Integration with Armenia and the Diaspora.

Police;

State Revenue Committee;

State Control Service.

According to an official press launch summing up the assembly, Harutyunyan thanked the performing cupboard members for his or her work, appreciating their expertise and information, which he mentioned shall be used additionally sooner or later state-constructing efforts.