Artsakh president toured construction sites of multi-apartment buildings in Askeran town – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan checked out on Sunday the lands of Askeran area and went over the watering abilities on the website.

As the Information department at the President’s Office reported, Harutyunyan pointed out that establishing a steady watering system is of unique significance for a sophisticated farming and ensured crop and hence, considerable state funds are designated for this function. Having been to the fields of Nakhijevanik, Vardadzor and Ughtasar neighborhoods, the republic’s President offered a variety of directions both on building a brand-new water pipeline and structure storage basins for gravity fed watering.

The President went to likewise the Askeran town, got familiarized with the construction activities of multi-apartment buildings in the local center. Taking into account the high real estate need, President Harutyunyan appointed to carry out activities towards building brand-new multi-apartment buildings in the future.

Thereafter throughout the working assessment held in the local administration Arayik Haruytunyan summed up the outcomes of the see along with discussed the concerns of drinking water system in the Askeran town and the Khanapat neighborhood.