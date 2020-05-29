Artsakh president to Aliyev: Don’t ever try to speak to us in the language of force – Panorama

“We are attempting to create an environment of solidarity in Artsakh, which is essential for us,” Artsakh Republic President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan stated in a video livestreamed on Facebook on Friday, referring to his new appointments.

In Harutyunyan’s phrases, Masis Mayilyan has been re-appointed as Artsakh Foreign Minister, whereas Samvel Babayan has been chosen as new Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council.

Separately, the Artsakh president reacted to the newest statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Of course, I do not need to make offensive feedback, however these statements usually are not worthy of a politician, particularly the one which “the force factor is becoming a priority in the world.” Does this imply that you’ve picked up the path of resolving the downside by force, Mr. Aliyev? We are prepared. I would like to guarantee you that the outcomes are clear to us: you should have as we speak what you had in 1994. Don’t ever try to speak to us in the language of force,” Arayik Harutyunyan pressured.

Reacting to Aliyev’s one other comment that “our ancient city Yerevan has been handed over to Armenia”, Harutyunyan pressured they’ve the alternative to “correct their historical inaccuracies”, however it will likely be damaging for Azerbaijan.

“Never dare to speak to us in the language of energy. We are prepared for a peaceable, logical answer of the challenge by means of negotiations. As on your phased settlement remarks, of course, there could be a phased settlement choice however solely on one situation: first of all, recognition of the proper to self-dedication, acceptance of our safety ensures, adopted by new negotiations. There isn’t any various to this,” Harutyunyan stated.