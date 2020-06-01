Artsakh president tests negative for coronavirus – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has examined negative for the novel coronavirus primarily based on the outcomes of a PCR check, Head of the General Information Department on the President’s Office, Vahram Poghosyan mentioned on Facebook.

“The president is currently working and continues to actively perform his duties,” he wrote.

Harutyunyan was examined for the virus after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed on Monday morning that he had contracted Covid-19. The Artsakh and Armenian leaders final met in Yerevan on May 28.