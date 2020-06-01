Artsakh president tested for coronavirus – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was tested for COVID-19 after stories emerged that the prime minister of Armenia had contracted the virus.

Arayik Harutyunyan had his newest private contact with Nikol Pashinyan after his inauguration ceremony within the nation’s capital, Stepanakert, on May 21. In feedback to Tert.am, the presidential spokesperson, Vahram Poghosyan, mentioned that the speedy take a look at have come again unfavourable, including that they’re now ready for the PCR take a look at to ensure of the ultimate consequence. Poghosyan mentioned that the president will self-isolate in case the an infection is confirmed.

In a Facebook dwell earlier in the present day, Pashinyan acknowledged that he and his household had tested constructive for the novel coronavirus. He mentioned he could be working remotely from his personal residence to attenuate his contacts with the skin world.