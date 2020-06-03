Artsakh president signs several decrees – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a spread of decrees on Tuesday, June 2.

Accordingly, Boris Alaverdyan was launched from the place of deputy head of the Artsakh President’s Office upon his personal request, the presidential press service reported.

Yuri Hayrapetyan was dismissed as Harutyunyan’s adviser upon his personal request.

Vasily Atajanyan was launched from the place of the Artsakh president’s consultant at giant.