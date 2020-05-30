Artsakh president signed a decree on the 2020 summer draft and demobilization – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on Saturday a decree on the 2020 summer draft and demobilization.

As the Information division at the President’s Office reported, based on the decree in July-August 2020 male residents of the Artsakh Republic to change into 18 years outdated till June 30, 2020 inclusive, who haven’t exercised the proper to draft deferment or have misplaced it, in addition to these residents to change into 18 years outdated till June 30, 2020, inclusive, included in the lists authorised by the the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, who participated in the entrance exams for greater training establishments and didn’t submit the doc certifying the proper to draft deferment till July 15, 2020, can be known as as much as obligatory navy service.

In compliance with the decree, inside the framework of 2020 summer draft, servicemen who’ve accomplished their obligatory navy service inside the interval outlined by legislation can be demobilized from the military earlier than July 31, inclusive.