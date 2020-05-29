Artsakh president reveals reason for dismissal of Kashatagh head – Panorama

“One of our most essential points in Artsakh can be fireplace prevention measures. A pure catastrophe that happens in the course of the harvest season yearly not solely causes crop losses, but additionally damages the vegetation,” Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan mentioned at an internet information convention on Friday, noting that the difficulty is just not duly addressed.

According to him, when appointing the minister of emergency conditions, he harassed that fireside prevention work must be the main focus of consideration all year long.

“I ask our environmentalists to pay close attention to this, because the biggest disaster happens at this time of the year,” he mentioned.

In this regard, there have been shortcomings in Kashatagh and Martuni Regions, because of this of which the head of the Kashatagh Regional Administration has been relieved of his publish. Artyom Saribekyan has changed Stepan Sargsyan within the place.

“Let this be an example for all those who will fail to carry out th instructions,” he mentioned, including that appointments can be made principally amongst native residents.

According to him, fireplace prevention work has already began in Martuni, including the method can be monitored.