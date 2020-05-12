Artsakh president receives the Chief of general Staff of RA Armed Forces – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan gotten on Tuesday the head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

As Information division at the President’s workplace reported, Issues pertaining to military structure as well as collaboration in between the 2 Armenian states in the round got on the conversation schedule.

First replacement leader – chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Kamo Vardanyan existed at the conference.