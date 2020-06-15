Artsakh President received secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received on Monday secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

As the Information department at the President’s Office reported, a number of of dilemmas related to the security spheres of the two Armenian republics were discussed all through the meeting attended by secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Samvel Babayan. Special emphasis was put to the food security issues.

Artsakh president underlined that through intensive joint work it is possible to ensure the realization of the planned programs and achieve a desired result.