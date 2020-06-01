Artsakh President received newly-appointed secretary of the republic Samvel Babayan – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received at present the newly-appointed secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Samvel Babayan.

As the Information Department at the President’s Office reported, President Harutyunyan famous that he anticipated an energetic work highlighting that inside a month the newly-appointed secretary of the Security Council ought to current proposals on the new statute and construction of the Security Council.

“The Security Council should become one of the state governing bodies to discuss matters of concern for our people. Together we should try to bring the memorandum signed between the two political forces to life,” famous A. Harutyunyan.

Expressing gratitude for the belief, Samvel Babayan talked about that he’ll do his greatest to implement all the factors of the memorandum. According to him, the primary focus will probably be on the answer of the issues in the safety and civil protection spheres, in addition to socio-financial points.