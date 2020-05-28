Artsakh president: Philosophy of all our victories from Avarayr to Sardarapat and Shushi is to be united – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a congratulatory message on Republic Day celebrated in Armenia on 28 May.

The message, printed by the presidential press service, runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on the day of the First Armenian Republic, a vacation that has a particular that means and significance for all of us.

The institution of the First Armenian Republic in 1918 was a turning level within the life of the Armenian individuals and occupies its distinctive place in our centuries-lengthy historical past. Being disadvantaged of a statehood for hundreds of years, being subjected to genocide and deportation, Armenians managed to stand once more and defend their land, defend their proper to dwell freely and independently on their very own soil, rebuild their statehood and lay a stable basis for a safe future. Within a brief interval of time state establishments have been established, state symbols have been adopted, the Armenian Army was fashioned. All this turned potential owing to unsparing efforts of our statesmen, heroism and braveness of our courageous troopers and commanders, due to their cherished love for the Motherland.

Dear fellow countrymen,

We are proud to be the descendants of our hero ancestors who carved the fantastic victories of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa, proud that their blood flows by our veins, that we gained new victories impressed by their braveness.

The philosophy of all our victories from Avarayr to Sardarapat and Shushi is to be united and consolidated, robust and steadfast, to do every thing relying on us for the liberty and independence of the Motherland, for the affluent and completely happy future of our generations.

I as soon as once more congratulate all our sisters and brothers in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. May victories of the Armenian individuals be agency and everlasting!”