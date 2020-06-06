Artsakh president meets with servicemen of NSS Special Purpose Department – Panorama

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by director of the National Security Service Kamo Aghajanyan visited on Saturday the Special Purpose Department of the National Security Service.

As the data division on the President’s Office reported, the president highlighted the exercise of the Department within the combat towards the inner and exterior safety threats to the republic underlining that each one the problems inside this context will continuously be within the highlight of the state.

Arayik Harutyunyan additionally walked across the territory of the particular objective unit and received acquainted with the situations of the service.