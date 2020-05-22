Artsakh president meets with Armenian PM – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met on Friday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan congratulated Harutyunyan on assuming the formal powers and wished him productive work.

The president in his flip expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that every one efforts could be exerted to deepen the cooperation with the Mother Armenia, his workplace reported.

Thereafter the leaders of the 2 Armenian republics exchanged concepts round problems with safety, economic system and a variety of different spheres.