Artsakh president, leader of United Homeland party sign memorandum of cooperation – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on behalf of the «Azat Hayreniq – UCA» events coalition led by him, signed a memorandum of cooperation with the “United Homeland” party leader Samvel Babayan.

As the press division on the President’s Office reported, President Harutyunyan famous that cooperation between political powers is meant to protect the solidarity within the nation and make joint efforts on realizing this system methods.

Arayik Harutyunyan additionally talked about that the «Azat Hayreniq – UCA» events coalition is able to collaborate inside the set agenda with different parliamentary and additional-parliamentary forces.

In his speech Samvel Babayan additionally thought-about the significance of cooperation underlining that it’s demanded particularly to successfully face up to the home and overseas challenges the homeland faces.

