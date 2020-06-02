Artsakh president hosts Armenia’s Football Federation chief – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday acquired a delegation led by Armen Melikbekyan, the president of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), to debate alternatives of growing the workforce sports activities within the second Armenian republic.

Welcoming the friends, Arayik Harutyunyan stated that the difficulty is underneath their everlasting highlight, with the authorities attaching an rising significance to the stadiums constructed and the soccer golf equipment launched.

According to an official press launch by the Artsakh chief’s press workplace, he additionally harassed the necessity of an efficient cooperation as a groundwork of a qualitatively new growth.

Emphasizing the necessity of growing soccer, Melikbekyan promised, for his half, the continuing implementation of various tasks to help within the widespread goal.