Artsakh president hosts Armenian Security Council chief – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday got Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the governmental workplace reported.

A large range of problems connected to the cooperation in between the 2 Armenian republics in the security sphere was talked about at the conference, gone to by Artsakh Secretary of the Security Council SamvelBabayan The interlocutors likewise exchanged views on the procedures happening in the area.

Harutyunyan worried the significance of close and collaborated cooperation in between the pertinent structures of authorities Stepanakert and Yerevan, which will add to the efficient fight of the emerging obstacles.