Artsakh president hosts Armenian defense minister – Armenian News

President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday gotten Davit Tonoyan, the Armenianminister of defense, to talk about cooperation in military capability structure in between the 2 Armenian republics.

The conference participated in likewise by Jalal Harutyunyan and Ashot Zakaryan, the minister of defense and the chief of cops of the Artsakh Republic, focused likewise on a series of problems concerning army- structure affairs.

According to a news release by the Artsakh president’s press service, the sides equally worried the value of an establishing collaboration as a crucial foundation of local stability and peace.