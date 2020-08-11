Artsakh president hosts Armenian army chief – Panorama

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday got Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan.
Issues associated to army structure and cooperation in between Artsakh and Armenia in the defense sphere were on the conversation program, the governmental press service reported.
Artsakh Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan participated in the conference also.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: