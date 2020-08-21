Artsakh president hosts ARF-D Bureau chief – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday gotten Armen Rustamyan, the chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) Bureau, to talk about the pushing obstacles on the pan-Armenian program.

Greeting the political leader in his workplace, Arayik Harutyunyan extremely applauded the celebration’s constant assistance to across the country efforts towards fixing the existing obstacles. He highlighted especially the ARF-D’s substantial contribution to Artsakh’s accomplishments in the post- self-reliance duration.

According to a main news release summarizing the conference, the sides concentrated on possible help steps for the Lebanese-Armenians and the plan of their repatriation upon requirement. A conversation likewise unfolded over a series of crucial concerns handling nationwide security and external obstacles.

Rustamyan informed the president on the arrangements of the statement embraced at last year’s Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance online forum inStepanakert Harutyunyan assured to show a constant technique to their execution in the context of nationwide and state interests.

The conference was likewise participated in by Davit Ishkhanyan, a member of the ARF-D Central Committee in Artsakh.